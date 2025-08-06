Season 2 of 'Wednesday' Just Dropped, and Fans Are Asking What Happened to Xavier Xavier was played by Percy Hynes White. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 6 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans were excited after Season 2 of Wednesday dropped on Netflix on Aug. 6, but many were disappointed when they didn't see one of their favorite characters, Xavier Thorpe.

The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. Fans were excited to learn that Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi also joined the cast for Season 2 as the new principal of Wednesday school, Barry Dort, per E! News. While the new addition is definitely a treat for viewers, many are still asking what happened to Xavier (played by Percy Hynes White).

What happened to Xavier in 'Wednesday' on Netflix?

Xavier was played by actor Percy Hynes White. The actor was accused of sexual misconduct in 2023, according to People. Percy was accused by an anonymous woman on X of throwing parties in high school to have sexual relations with drunken girls, and he was written out of the show. The actor denied the accusations in his Instagram Stories, per Entertainment Weekly.

"Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online," he wrote. "Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

We’ve watched & clipped ep 1 of WS2 so you don’t have to! Here’s the explanation they give for #PercyHynesWhite’s Xavier Thorpe not returning to Nevermore & his goodbye gift for Wednesday. Even after leaving, he still found a way to assist her by giving her a clue ❤️‍🩹 #wavier pic.twitter.com/DN8XhMfJg7 — percy cropped (@crophyneswhite) August 6, 2025

"The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims," Percy continued. "It's very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I'm really thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends, and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

On Wednesday, Xavier's absence is explained by the new principal, Barry Dort. "He's heading to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland," said Barry in the show. "Vincent Thorpe chaired the last three years, but after Xavier was falsely accused of murder, he pulled his son and his endowment from Nevermore."

Personally I think it was a mistake getting rid of Xavier in Wednesday while I understand why the actor didn’t come back I still think he should have been re casted especially when s1 makes him such a huge main part it’s completely ridiculous to get rid of the character — horrorandgamer (@horrorandgamer) August 6, 2025

While Xavier was written off the show, he did leave Wednesday a goodbye letter with a picture of a one-eyed crow included. "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you," read the letter. "Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you, I'm sure. Who's Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?"

Some folks were annoyed that the role of Xavier wasn't recast. One fan wrote on X, "Personally, I think it was a mistake getting rid of Xavier in Wednesday. While I understand why the actor didn’t come back, I still think he should have been recast, especially when s1 makes him such a huge main part. It’s completely ridiculous to get rid of the character."