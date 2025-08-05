Don't Worry, Daniel Kyri Might Have One More 'Chicago Fire' Appearance Left After all, nothing will be the same without Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter and his valuable support. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 5 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET

Fans of Chicago Fire were shocked to learn that Daniel Kyri would be leaving his role as Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter at the end of the show's Season 13. The character was introduced during Season 7, back when a younger Darren was still dreaming of a bigger role in the Fire Department.

However, Season 13 might not be the end of the road for Darren Ritter. Audiences are getting ready to say goodbye to the character, but there might still be a chance for Darren to have a proper farewell. Will Daniel Kyri return to Chicago Fire? Here's what we know about the actor's potential comeback to the action-packed procedural drama.



Will Daniel Kyri return to 'Chicago Fire'?

Through a mysterious Instagram Story, Daniel Kyri let his fans know that he was present on the set of Season 14 of Chicago Fire. The caption that accompanied the post read: "Back! For a limited time only.” The actor was seen alongside fellow cast members Jocelyn Hudon and Hanako Greensmith in the images he uploaded.

NBC, the network behind Chicago Fire, hasn't confirmed if the actor will return in Season 14. While Daniel could have just visited his friends after leaving the show, the caption of the post directly references a return to the procedural drama. With the actor saying that it was for a limited time only, it's easy to assume that Darren could be back for one last cameo before moving on from the main plot of Chicago Fire.



Jake Lockett is also leaving 'Chicago Fire'.

As if Daniel Kyri's departure from Chicago Fire wasn't hurtful enough for fans, it was also reported that Jake Lockett will also be stepping down from his role as Sam Carver. The character was introduced in Season 11 as a rival to Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), but he was eventually embraced by the crew due to his prolific skills as a firefighter.

In the world of Chicago Fire, budget cuts to the Fire Department will be given as the reason for these characters stepping away. The reasoning behind their departure is close to reality, considering how NBC is aiming for the show to stay on budget. The ensemble cast of Chicago Fire is large, forcing the network to make tough decisions when renewing contracts.

Long-time fans of Chicago Fire shouldn't be too concerned about the departure of Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett. In the One Chicago franchise, characters constantly come and go, depending on the contracts the network is able to come up for them. While Darren and Carver won't be seen for a while, they could make an appearance down the road through a flashback or a reunion.

