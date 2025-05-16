'Chicago Fire' Cast Changes 2025: Why Two Stars Are out Ahead of Season 14 What kind of cast changes should 'Chicago Fire' fans expect ahead of Season 14? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 16 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@danielkyri

For fans of Chicago Fire, cast shifts are nothing new — but it never gets easier saying goodbye to familiar faces. As the show wraps up Season 13, viewers are preparing for two major departures that will leave noticeable gaps in the Firehouse 51 family.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2025 cast changes on Chicago Fire include the exits of Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, both of whom have played key roles in the long-running NBC drama. Deadline first reported the news in April 2025, confirming that both actors would leave the series at the end of Season 13. As of May 2025, Chicago Fire was renewed for Season 14 as it continues to remain a flagship in the One Chicago universe. For fans, the news is bittersweet as they celebrate the new season while saying goodbye to two regular cast members.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

'Chicago Fire' cast changes in 2025 include the exits of Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett.

Daniel, who plays firefighter Darren Ritter, has been with the series since Season 7. He became a series regular in Season 8 and has since become one of the more grounded, emotionally steady presences on the show. Darren’s character has often served as the moral compass of the group — quiet, capable, and deeply loyal to his team.

Jake joined the show in Season 11 as firefighter Sam Carver. His character came in with a more complex backstory, adding tension and intrigue to the squad dynamic. After recurring for a season, Jake was promoted to series regular in Season 12. He quickly became a recognizable face at Firehouse 51.

Article continues below advertisement

Both actors are expected to make their final appearances during the closing episodes of Season 13. While there have been no official storyline details about how Darren or Sam will exit the series, the departures for both characters are set and final. So, Chicago Fire fans shouldn’t hold out hope for a reversal on either departure.

Article continues below advertisement

The exit of these two major characters appears to be a move to allow the show to continue to move forward.

The departure of two regulars in a single season is always significant. This is especially true when one of the actors, Daniel, has been a member of the cast for six years. His character Darren has been closely linked to several major story arcs. Furthermore, his steady presence gave the show a quiet strength. So, this is a departure that fans are going to feel.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Jake’s exit from the series leaves fans with a lot to be desired. His character Sam had only just begun to feel like part of the Firehouse 51 family in Season 13. Many fans expected a lot of development from this character in future seasons. So, most viewers were more than a little shocked that this was one of the characters being axed as the show moves forward.

These exits come at a time when the series itself stood at a transition point. Chicago Fire continues to be one of NBC’s most watched dramas and a pillar of the One Chicago lineup. These cast departures open the door for new characters, fresh conflicts, and a shift in team dynamics. Likewise, Deadline also speculates this decision was made to trim the budget of the series to make it easier to continue to move forward.

Article continues below advertisement