Carver Is Coming Back to 'Chicago Fire' — Here's When You Can Expect His Return! Viewers learned about Carver's extended furlough in Episode 14, but we now have a clue about his return! By Jennifer Farrington Published April 3 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: NBC

It was a bittersweet moment for fans when Jake Lockett’s Sam Carver stepped away from Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire Season 13. But as his struggles mounted, including his battle with alcohol addiction, he knew it was time to take control. After realizing that attending AA meetings and picking up extra shifts weren’t enough to keep him from drinking, he acknowledged that more drastic action was necessary.

In Season 13, Episode 14, titled "Bar Time," viewers learn about Carver's decision to leave the firehouse and enter rehab after Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) confronts him for missing meetings. While fans certainly missed him, it was a crucial step in his recovery journey. But by Episode 17, "A Beast Like This," which aired on April 2, an update finally arrived on when Carver would return. Here’s what we know.

When is Carver coming back to 'Chicago Fire'?

Source: NBC

During the April 2 episode of Chicago Fire, it was revealed that Carver is coming back to Firehouse 51 and will return for the next shift. So, viewers can expect to see Carver back on Chicago Fire soon!

In the episode, Violet looks down at her phone, her face lighting up with surprise. Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) immediately notices and asks, "What’s wrong?" Violet responds, "Nothing, it’s Carver. He’s coming back next shift."

It’s easy to see why Violet would have mixed feelings about the news. After all, not only did they break up, but she probably wants to be sure Carver has fully tackled his alcohol issues before jumping back into the firehouse. So, her surprise is understandable.

Source: NBC

Carver is forced to look in the mirror multiple times throughout Season 13.

Season 13 is shaping up to be a pivotal time for Carver to truly reflect on himself and the challenges he’s been facing, potentially paving the way for his character arc to evolve even further.

Source: NBC

In a November 2024 interview with TV Line, Jake shared that, initially, "a lot of people look at it as him being a jerk," but over time, Carver started to lean on his Firehouse 51 family and open up more. This shift may explain why Jake said his character is "definitely a little more conflicted this season," referring to Season 13.

He continued, "This season, he’s a little bit more in conflict not only personally, but interpersonally with other people in the firehouse." He added, "And I think that’s forced him inward again, and that’s what we’re dealing with." Perhaps his relationship with Violet plays a part in this conflict.