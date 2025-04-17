Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri's 'Chicago Fire' Exits Are a Blow for Longtime Fans Jake Lockett originally joined 'Chicago Fire' in Season 11. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 17 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: NBC

For some Chicago Fire fans, the show is as timeless on NBC as Grey's Anatomy is on ABC. Unfortunately, not all of the characters are meant to last as long as the franchise, which has been on the network for more than 10 years and spawned multiple spinoffs. Now, Chicago Fire's Jake Lockett is leaving after just a few seasons as firefighter Sam Carver.

But why is Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire, and what is next for him? It's not totally unusual for characters to fade away in shows from the Chicago franchise, especially since the ensemble casts tend to grow by one or more new actors each season. For Jake, his character's time is coming to an end, especially since the main storyline with girlfriend Violet has lost its fire (no pun intended).

Source: NBC

Why is Jake Lockett leaving 'Chicago Fire'?

According to Deadline, Jake's exit from Chicago Fire might have something to do with the show's budget on NBC. The outlet reported that sources said it's part of an effort to save money. Since Jake isn't involved in one of the more pressing storylines in Season 13 or beyond, it makes sense for his character to head out, even if fans aren't ready to see Jake go.

"Cutting Jake right after he got his series regular spot is not OK," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Cutting Daniel after seven seasons of loyalty to the show is not OK. All for budget cuts!? Make it work d--n it! Gosh, I really hope they'll still be on, maybe just not every episode." Another posted, "I am really not taking this Carver leaving by the end of the season news well. He's been my fave since he arrived."

Jake joined Chicago Fire in Season 11 as a supporting character. He was bumped up to series regular in Season 12, and he is part of Season 13, though it's officially his last. Before Chicago Fire, Jake was in one episode each of SEAL Team and The Big Leap. He was also in the movie Revenge Ride, per IMDb.

Daniel Kyri is leaving 'Chicago Fire' too.

Not only are Chicago Fire fans losing Jake as Carver, but Daniel Kyri, who played Darren Ritter since Season 7, is also leaving after Season 13. For some fans, losing one character is hard enough, let alone two of the mainstays that had seemed like they might be lifers when it comes to Chicago Fire.

Damon might not be a firefighter anymore .. carver and ritter leaving at the end of the season .. what’s going on 😭#ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/Ybuux2jntg — iamjadeeeee (@iamjadeeeee_) April 17, 2025

Daniel's most compelling storyline as Darren on Chicago Fire is with his onscreen boyfriend, and the same-sex couple is a big deal for fans. Some even posted on X about "losing out only gay couple" with Daniel's exit from the show.