Is Trudy Platt Leaving 'Chicago P.D.'? Fans Worry About Her Fate in Major Crossover Event Fans worry Trudy Platt dies during the 2025 'Chicago One' crossover event. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 23 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET

If you’ve been watching Chicago P.D. for years, you know Sergeant Trudy Platt isn’t just another cop, she’s the heart of the 21st District. Tough, sarcastic, and fiercely protective of her team, she’s been a fan favorite since day one. Unfortunately, a major One Chicago crossover event during Season 12 resulted in many fans asking the same question: Is Trudy Platt leaving Chicago P.D.?

Turns out, what happened to Trudy is an extremely common question among fans. During Seasons 10 and 11, Trudy’s screen time noticeably shrunk. This left fans feeling extremely frustrated. A preview of the major One Chicago 2025 crossover has fans concerned writers are setting the stage for a more permanent exit of the character.

Is Trudy Platt leaving 'Chicago P.D.' after the crossover event?

On Jan. 29, 2025, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med come together for their first crossover event in five years. The main storyline? A devastating gas explosion that injures more than 50 people — including Trudy.

If you’ve seen the promos, you know it doesn’t look good. One clip shows her slammed against a wall by the force of the blast. Another has first responders rushing her out on a stretcher while Dr. Mitch Ripley shouts, "She’s crashing!" Meanwhile, Mouch, her husband, looks on in panic. It’s the kind of high-stakes moment Chicago P.D. is known for, and it has fans bracing for the worst. So, does this mean Trudy is leaving? Not necessarily. The show is staying tight-lipped about her fate, which only adds to the speculation.

Trudy’s screen time has been shrinking for years.

Even before this dramatic storyline, fans had been asking what was going on with Trudy. Prior to Season 12, the character had fewer major scenes. She often only appeared briefly at the front desks. Some fans pointed out that unfortunately, it made sense as the show only focused on the Intelligence Unit officers. These officers don’t report directly to her and there just haven’t been many opportunities to organically include her in the main storyline.

On Reddit, one frustrated fan summed up how a lot of people were feeling: “Trudy has been horribly underused with only a few lines here and there. It’s a shame because she’s such a cool character." Adding to the concern, Trudy has appeared more often on Chicago Fire than on her own show. Again, fans on Reddit recognized it made sense because her husband, Mouch, is a firefighter. This left fans upset because they didn’t enjoy seeing Trudy sidelined from her own show.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan heard frustrated fans and promised more screentime.

The frustrations of fans did not go unheard. On Mar. 14, 2024, Gwen reassured fans that Trudy would have a bigger role and more screen time moving forward. Speaking to TV Line, Gwen reassured that Trudy had some “beautiful scenes” coming up during the season half of Season 11. More specifically, Trudy would be tasked with helping other characters cope with the cost of being in this line of work. While this interview gave fans peace of mind, the peace of mind was shattered by the Chicago One 2025 crossover event.

There is no confirmation that Amy Morton is leaving the show.

So, what’s the verdict? Right now, there’s no official confirmation that Amy Morton is leaving Chicago P.D. Yes, the upcoming episode puts Trudy in serious danger. This franchise, however, is known for big twists and dramatic moments. So, it is possible that Trudy is just seriously injured but not being written out of the show completely.