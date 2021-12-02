For fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., it's been an eventful season. Not only have we seen some staple cast members leave the shows, throwing many of the characters (and fans) into turmoil, but the plots have continued building up for the One Chicago finales — and are bound to leave viewers with enough cliffhangers to keep them waiting for the new seasons.Unfortunately, fans will have to continue to wait, as the shows are still on a break. But when do the shows in the One Chicago lineup return from their current hiatus, and when will they return from winter break?When is the fall finale for 'One Chicago'?Fans of the One Chicago trilogy have been patiently waiting to see how their favorite dramas will end this year. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all typically air on Wednesday nights, but fans have been without the show since they all last aired an episode on Nov. 10, 2021.\n\nAll three of these shows took a hiatus in preparation for their fall finales, leaving viewers in limbo as to what will happen next.Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer, as the fall finales for each of these shows don't air until Dec. 8, 2021. This marks a three-week hiatus ahead of the finales — dragging out the suspense for these titles before they go off-air for their winter breaks. \n\nThat being said, the wait will be well worth it for the three-hour block of all of the One Chicago shows when they air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 8.When do the 'One Chicago' shows come back after the winter break?Unfortunately, the creators of One Chicago are not cutting fans any slack, as viewers will have to wait some time before they'll get to see the programs once the fall finales air.\n\nAfter the finales air on Dec. 8, those will be the last episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. until the new year, with the trio returning on Jan. 5, 2022. This means that the break between the fall finale and the rest of the season will only be a couple of weeks.But don't get your hopes up that this means you'll be able to barrel right into the rest of the season. Unfortunately, the Winter Olympics will take up the regular slot for all of the One Chicago shows starting in February — meaning after only a couple of episodes into the remainder of the season, these shows will take yet another break.Once the Winter Olympics start, many of NBC's regular programming will be put on hiatus until the games are over and programming can return to normal, which could easily be until March or even April, depending on the network's scheduling and the creators' timelines.\n\nYou can watch all of the One Chicago shows starting at 8 p.m. EST (most) Wednesdays on NBC.