When Do the 'NCIS' Shows Return in 2023? You Don't Have Long to Wait!

The NCISverse is about to step away for its 2022 winter break and we're already missing the bursts of adrenaline that accompany a thrilling watch of each show.

From childhood hijinks between Knight (Katrina Law) and her sister on NCIS, to Callen once again doing his own thing on NCIS: LA, then back over to NCIS: Hawai'i where ghosts from their past love to pop up, we can connect on every level.