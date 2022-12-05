Get the Tissues Ready! Where Can You Stream Queer Romcom 'Spoiler Alert'?

From Fire Island to Crush to Bros, it's clear that 2022 is the year of the mainstream gay rom-com. Well, the year has naturally seen a larger pool of straight rom-coms — i.e. Marry Me, The Lost City, Meet Cute, Moonshot, et cetera — but we'll take what we can get.

On the more somber side of the rom-com spectrum lies Michael Showalter's Spoiler Alert. Based on Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the poignant dramedy follows the beautiful and tragic love story of Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) and Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge).