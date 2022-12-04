Amanda Kloots Turns Vancouver Into a Winter Wonderland in 'Fit for Christmas' (EXCLUSIVE)

Tis’ the season for made-for-TV holiday love stories — and no matter how cold it is in your corner of the world, Amanda Kloots’ new Christmas movie is sure to warm your heart.

The executive producer stars in Fit For Christmas as Audrey, a fitness instructor who is met with bad news when she returns to her hometown of Mistletoe, Mont., for the holidays. When a big-shot businessman (played by Paul Greene) comes to town with a proposal to tear down the local rec center, Audrey jumps into action.