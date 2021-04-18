'When Calls the Heart' Fans Worry That Paul Greene Might End up Leaving the Show

'When Calls the Heart' Fans Worry That Paul Greene Might End up Leaving the ShowBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 18 2021, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Hearties are worried that they will have to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters.
Rumors about Dr. Carson Shepherd's (Paul Greene) departure from Hope Valley emerged in the last week of March 2021. In Episode 6 of When Calls the Heart, the town doctor receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. In the same episode, Carson seemingly rejects the offer. So, what's going on? Is Carson leaving Hope Valley?
Some fans are convinced that actor Paul Greene is about to leave 'When Calls the Heart.'
"Big decisions for Carson #hearties," actor Paul Greene mysteriously tweeted on March 22, 2021.
Carson receives the exciting news about the much-enviable fellowship in Episode 6 of When Calls the Heart — and he seemingly rejects the offer in the same episode. Carson's significant other, Dr. Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) isn't on board with his decision, however, and she tries to convince him to change his mind. But so, what will Carson choose?
As die-hard Hearties will surely remember, Carson and Faith already spent a considerable chunk of time apart. In Season 7, for example, Faith moved to Chicago to attend medical school — which had a big impact on their relationship. In Season 8, Carson finds himself in an uncannily similar position, having to choose between spending time with his significant other and accepting the fellowship in Baltimore, Md.
Reluctant to move to Baltimore at first, Carson starts to change his mind after his ambitious plans to expand the infirmary go bust. He struggles to envision a scenario in which he would be leaving Hope Valley without Faith, however.
Faith agrees to move to Baltimore, Md. with him, only to backtrack later on. In the end, she has to tell Carson that she won't be able to accompany him on the journey — which leaves him with no choice but to set out alone.
Some Hearties think that Carson and Faith are about to break up.
The back-and-forth left many fans feeling concerned for Carson and Faith, with some Hearties venturing so far as to envision a dismal future where they no longer play a role in each other's lives.
"I support Dr. Carson going to Baltimore, Md. doing his fellowship and them coming back to Hope Valley. Time for him to spread his wings #Hearties @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome," tweeted @ruthhill74.
"I'm torn. He should go because it's an amazing opportunity but what about him and Faith? They were just separated and now they're going to be apart again?" tweeted @TNHeartie.
"I don't want Faith and Carson to break up! Why is romance so traumatic? #WhenCallsTheHeart #WCTHSeason8 #WCTH #hearties" tweeted @LtAlexa.
Others believe that Carson and Faith might end up getting married.
Other fans interpreted the fellowship as a sign of bigger changes to come.
Some Hearties think that Carson's stay in Baltimore, Md. will help him and Faith look at their relationship with a fresh pair of eyes and gain a deeper understanding of what they mean for each other. Some suspect that they might decide to get married in Season 8 of When Calls the Heart.
What do you think?
Catch new episodes of When Calls the Heart every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark.