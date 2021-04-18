'When Calls the Heart' Fans Worry That Paul Greene Might End up Leaving the Show

Hearties are worried that they will have to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters.

Rumors about Dr. Carson Shepherd's (Paul Greene) departure from Hope Valley emerged in the last week of March 2021. In Episode 6 of When Calls the Heart, the town doctor receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. In the same episode, Carson seemingly rejects the offer. So, what's going on? Is Carson leaving Hope Valley?