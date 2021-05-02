Fans Worry Henry Is Leaving 'When Calls the Heart' After Cryptic Instagram Post

Hearties are a bit concerned for Henry Gowen , the baddie with a heart of gold on When Calls the Heart. The concern stems from a recent Instagram post shared by the actor who plays Henry, Martin Cummins. "This is a picture of the last year for Henry," he wrote. Does this mean Henry is leaving the Hallmark show? Is it a typo?

The whole post reads, "I like this picture. This is a picture of the last year for Henry. One I enjoyed very much. I like playing someone’s old man. I have more experience at that then anything else I’ve done in my life. I’m not sayin’ I’m a stand out at it, but It’s the thing I like the most, and I enjoy carrying it over a little at work. Thank you to @tinkstagrammar for introducing me to the young fella."

Fans have left comments on Martin's post, begging the actor to stay. "We don’t want Henry to go anywhere! 😢 I have loved your character from the beginning and you have done a fabulous job!" one wrote.

"Wait, what? But Henry is the best character on the show and we just got a Henry and Abigail mention! Oh no," another posted.

So, what exactly is going on? Did Martin really reveal his character's exit on Instagram? Does Martin ever check his Instagram?