'Chicago Med': Dr. Choi Risks His Life in the Season 5 Finale — Will He Be OK?

During the penultimate episode of Season 5 of Chicago Med , viewers watched as Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) finally came to blows over April (Yaya DaCosta). The tension between their continuous love triangle has been building for some time, so audiences were not surprised when the two got into a physical altercation.

While fans were sad to see Dr. Choi and April end their relationship, his life is about to take another unexpected turn. In the Season 5 finale promo, our favorite doctor is putting his life in harm's way to save a child.

So, will fans get the shock of their lives in the final episode?