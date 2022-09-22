Heartbroken Fans Believe That Dr. Pamela Blake Will Be Leaving 'Chicago Med'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 7 finale and Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med.

After months of waiting with bated breath for Season 8 of NBC’s Chicago Med to return to the small screen, fans can now breathe easy. The critically acclaimed medical drama has returned as of September 21, 2022.

Over the years on Chicago Med, the city’s largest hospital has experienced a slew of talented doctors joining the team, while others have departed. And while some doctors came and went without leaving an impression on viewers, Dr. Pamela Blake (portrayed by Sarah Rafferty) quickly became a fan-favorite throughout Season 7.