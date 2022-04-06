'Chicago Med' Season 7 Will End With a Reunion — And Other Finale Predictions

It seems like Chicago Med Season 7 just started a few months ago, but the season is approaching the finish line. There's several new episodes left for One Chicago's busy medical drama, which returns on April 6 after taking another lengthy hiatus. And fans know that every time a Chicago show gets even remotely close to a finale, big things happen.

With that in mind, viewers are already starting to discuss what's going to happen in the rest of the season and how some of the ongoing plots will resolve. The show has plenty of unfinished business to clear up in the next two months! Here are our predictions about what will happen in the Chicago Med Season 7 finale and where characters will end up when it's over.