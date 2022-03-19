Is Dr. Hannah Asher Returning to 'Chicago Med'?

Chicago Med also doesn't have a lot of romance going on at the moment, and the show's romantic relationships are a big part of its success. So, the writers may want to reunite Will and Hannah — or even use Hannah to create a love triangle with Will and Stevie, who seemed like she might hook up with him earlier this season. Fans will have to keep watching to see if Asher and Halstead pick up where they left off.

New episodes of Chicago Med air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.