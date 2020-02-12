Jessy Schram Plays Dr. Hannah Asher, the New OB-GYN on 'Chicago Med'

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) has barely stepped foot inside the state-of-the-art facilities of the Rush University Medical Center, but tensions are already at boiling point.

In a recent episode of Chicago Med, we watched the thirty-something overdose and get admitted to a safe injection site. The next day, she went to work just the same, only to bump into Will Halstead, the doctor who treated her the night before. What's next for the character, and what should we know about actress Jessy Schram?