We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jessy-schram-chicago-med-1581530476594.jpg
Source: Getty

Jessy Schram Plays Dr. Hannah Asher, the New OB-GYN on 'Chicago Med'

By

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) has barely stepped foot inside the state-of-the-art facilities of the Rush University Medical Center, but tensions are already at boiling point. 

In a recent episode of Chicago Med, we watched the thirty-something overdose and get admitted to a safe injection site. The next day, she went to work just the same, only to bump into Will Halstead, the doctor who treated her the night before. What's next for the character, and what should we know about actress Jessy Schram?

Jessy Schram is the next star to join the cast of 'Chicago Med.'

Dr. Asher is an ob-gyn specialist struggling with a severe drug addiction. In "Pain Is for the Living," viewers witnessed her relapse into old, self-destructive patterns, seek help, and brush herself off before showing up to work at the Rush University Medical Center. However, her best-kept secret got out of hand in no time, with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) threatening to report her for drug misuse by the end of the episode. 