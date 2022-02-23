Here's What We Know So Far About Caitlin Carver's Role on 'Chicago Fire'By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 23 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
The hit NBC series Chicago Fire has been a television must-see mainstay since 2021. The show centers around the (fictional) personal and professional lives of Chicago Fire Department employees that work at Firehouse 51. Chicago Fire was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, with Dick Wolf (the creator of Law & Order) serving as executive producer.
Now in its tenth season, Chicago Fire is hotter than ever. However, given that the show has had such a long run, cast changes and new additions are inevitable. We know that Dear White People star Caitlin Carver is joining Chicago Fire Season 10, but what kind of character will she play?
Who does Caitlin Carver play in 'Chicago Fire'?
According to a TVLine report, Caitlin is set to join the second half of Chicago Fire Season 10 as a paramedic named Emma. Season 10, Episode 13, titled 'Fire Cop,' is scheduled to kick off the second half of Season 10 on February 23, 2022. However, per the same TVLine report, Caitlin's character is slated to appear in the series sometime in April.
As of writing, Caitlin hasn't posted about her new role on her Instagram page. More than likely she's waiting to celebrate her Chicago Fire role when her character Emma makes her first appearance.
What other films and TV shows has Caitlin starred in?
Caitlin had a recurring role on all four seasons of Dear White People as the character Muffy Tuttle. Another fun film role of Caitlin's was her appearance in I, Tonya. Caitlin played Nancy Kerrigan to Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding. Before Caitlin's acting career really set off, she was a professional dancer.
The future Chicago Fire star was actually a backup dancer for the Queen herself, Beyonce. Caitlin also worked as a backup dancer for some guys you might've heard of named Pitbull and Ne-Yo — but being a backup dancer for Beyonce certainly takes the professional dancing cake!
Caitlin also filmed a television pilot with an 'And Just Like That...' star.
Fun fact. Caitlin also appeared in the ABC pilot for Model Woman. The pilot didn't get picked up for more episodes; however, one of Caitlin's Model Woman co-stars was none other than And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker. Caitlin also was the lead for the film Paper Towns, an adaptation of John Green's popular novel of the same name.
Another one of Caitlin's better-known television roles was that of Hayley Heinz on The Fosters.
While Caitlin's Chicago Fire role is still a bit of a mystery at this point, what we do know is that Chicago Fire is returning on February 23, 2022 on NBC at 9 p.m. EST.