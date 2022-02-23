Here's What We Know So Far About Caitlin Carver's Role on 'Chicago Fire'

Fun fact. Caitlin also appeared in the ABC pilot for Model Woman. The pilot didn't get picked up for more episodes; however, one of Caitlin's Model Woman co-stars was none other than And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker. Caitlin also was the lead for the film Paper Towns, an adaptation of John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Another one of Caitlin's better-known television roles was that of Hayley Heinz on The Fosters.