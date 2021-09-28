Logo
Home > Tv > Netflix
Samantha and Lionel from 'Dear White People'
Source: Netflix

There Is Still Some Hope 'Dear White People' Fans

By

Sep. 28 2021, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

After a notable two-year absence, Dear White People has returned for another season (or "Volume," as the show likes to call them). After its production was delayed due to several positive COVID-19 tests among the team, the show began streaming the fourth installment on Netflix on Sept 22. 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, the show follows Samantha White as she and her fellow students of color try to navigate and combat growing racial tensions at the fictional Ivy League college of Winchester University.

The series has garnered critical acclaim for its sharp and progressive storytelling, as well as controversy from right-wing Twitter users for being "prejudiced against white people."

dear white people
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Dear White People' cancelled after Volume 4? Not per se...

The new season takes place during the main characters' senior years, told through the lens of their future selves being reunited within a somewhat dystopian pandemic-savvy society. It also presents itself, surprisingly, as a '90s musical satire filled with catchy songs.

Creator Justin Simien has stated that he has always wanted to make the show musical since its inception.

"We've been wanting to do this musical episode from the beginning because the show always breaks into the surreality of someone's imagination," Justin said in an interview with Insider. "Breaking out into song at this point ... is not the strangest thing that has happened in the show."

Article continues below advertisement
justin simien dear white people
Source: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Justin Simien on the set of 'Dear White People.'

Of course, with the series taking place during the characters' senior year, it inevitably marks the end of the students' journey at Winchester. Dear White People wasn't cancelled after Volume 4 — the show just reached a natural conclusion with its series finale.

Article continues below advertisement

It's rather appropriate for the show to be ending the way it is. Most prospective college students aim to graduate after four years, and the characters in Dear White People are poised to do just that in the new season.

Winchester was always the perfect backdrop for students facing racial conflict, so to extend the show beyond its walls wouldn't make much sense.

dear white people graduation
Source: PATRICK MCELHENNEY/NETFLIX
Article continues below advertisement

There's no telling if the show will ever continue in some way, shape, or form. With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting production on just about everything, it's lucky to have gotten an ending at all.

How does 'Dear White People' end?

The latest volume of Dear White People lasts 10 episodes, exactly as long as its predecessors. Each episode is about 30 to 40 minutes long and seeks to tie up all the loose ends left behind from season 3. all in one theatrical package.

As Samantha and her friends prepare to graduate college, AP House announces their plans to produce Winchester's Varsity Show in order to showcase the talents of the Black community on campus using one of the university's time-honored traditions.

Article continues below advertisement
dear white people samantha
Source: LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Between deadlines, drama, and looming conspiracy, Samantha White's time at Winchester will most certainly go out with a bang, and the consequences of her actions will extend far into the future.

Stream all episodes of Dear White People on Netflix now.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Midnight Mass' Is Now Part of a Greater Mike Flanagan Horror Universe on Netflix

'Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!' Review: Engaging Albeit Occasionally Shallow

The Theme Song for the Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Is up, but Someone Is Missing From It

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.