Why Did Kristen Hager Leave 'Chicago Med' After Less Than One Season?

Kristen Hager's surprise departure from Chicago Med was not the actress's decision. According to a statement given to Variety, executive producers and co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov felt that her character's storyline — which involved Stevie trying to care for her homeless mother — had run its course after Episode 14.

"We felt we had pretty much done her story regarding her mom and resolved that," Schneider said, "but we’d love to have her back."