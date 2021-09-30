Great Dylan Scott! Let's Meet 'Chicago Med's' Newest Doctor

Believe it or not, we're still reeling from the fairly lackluster exits of two of Chicago Med's main characters last season. In the Season 6 finale both Dr. Natalie Manning and nurse April Sexton said their goodbyes though honestly, they were so under the radar we half expected them to show up in Season 7.

That did not happen, but you know who did? Dr. Dylan Scott, so who is he? Here's what we know so far.

Who is 'Chicago Med's' Dr. Dylan Scott?

Dr. Dylan Scott didn't have to travel far to get to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Prior to joining the staff, he had a familial connection to the Chicago P.D. — his dad is a police lieutenant with the Chicago Police Department. When asked by a fan why Dylan stopped being a cop to pursue medicine, Guy Lockard, who portrays Dylan, simply teased, "Oh you’ll find out soon."

This interesting tidbit of information has fans left wondering if more will be explored in a Chicago Med/Chicago P.D. crossover event. The last time we were gifted with a crossover was Oct. 26, 2019, when Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. aired back-to-back in a three-part series called "Infection."

Article continues below advertisement

I can’t remember the last time I liked a new character on an established show as quickly as I’ve adored Dr. Dylan Scott (@GuyLockardReal) on #ChicagoMed @NBCOneChicago pic.twitter.com/qjOdsbS8xE — Breanne L. Heldman (@BreanneNYC) September 30, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

DR DYLAN SCOTT IS TRYING TO STEAL MY HEART#ChicagoMed — Kather 🦄🌈is grieving Jackson West (@KatherWren_) September 30, 2021

Fans are already flipping out over Chicago's resident pediatrician. His kindness towards young patients has already endeared people to the newest doc on the Chicago Med block and they can't seem to get enough of him. "DR DYLAN SCOTT SO HOT SIGN ME UP I LOVE CHICAGO MED," one viewer tweeted before another commented on Instagram, "Dr. Scott has already become a fav for me on the show."

Article continues below advertisement