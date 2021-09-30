Logo
Dr. Dylan Scott Chicago Med
Great Dylan Scott! Let's Meet 'Chicago Med's' Newest Doctor

Sep. 30 2021, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Believe it or not, we're still reeling from the fairly lackluster exits of two of Chicago Med's main characters last season. In the Season 6 finale both Dr. Natalie Manning and nurse April Sexton said their goodbyes though honestly, they were so under the radar we half expected them to show up in Season 7.

That did not happen, but you know who did? Dr. Dylan Scott, so who is he? Here's what we know so far.

Dr. Dylan Scott on 'Chicago Med'
Source: NBC
Who is 'Chicago Med's' Dr. Dylan Scott?

Dr. Dylan Scott didn't have to travel far to get to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Prior to joining the staff, he had a familial connection to the Chicago P.D. — his dad is a police lieutenant with the Chicago Police Department.

When asked by a fan why Dylan stopped being a cop to pursue medicine, Guy Lockard, who portrays Dylan, simply teased, "Oh you’ll find out soon."

This interesting tidbit of information has fans left wondering if more will be explored in a Chicago Med/Chicago P.D. crossover event.

The last time we were gifted with a crossover was Oct. 26, 2019, when Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. aired back-to-back in a three-part series called "Infection."

Fans are already flipping out over Chicago's resident pediatrician. His kindness towards young patients has already endeared people to the newest doc on the Chicago Med block and they can't seem to get enough of him.

"DR DYLAN SCOTT SO HOT SIGN ME UP I LOVE CHICAGO MED," one viewer tweeted before another commented on Instagram, "Dr. Scott has already become a fav for me on the show."

A third chimed in, "Pleasantly surprised by him ... I don't normally take to new characters quickly, but I really liked him."

Who is Guy Lockard, the actor playing Dr. Dylan Scott?

Chicago Med is not the first time Guy Lockard has been part of the Dick Wolf Television Universe.

In 2009 he guest-starred on an episode of Law & Order titled "Shotgun." Two years later he was on Law & Order: SVU, and in 2020, he dipped his toes in the Chicago world when he appeared in a Season 8 episode of Chicago Fire.

guy lockard chicago med
Source: Instagram

And while Dick Wolf's creations are strong and mighty, Guy has also done a ton of work outside of them, with roles on successful shows like Gossip Girl, The Affair, and Gotham.

As far as his latest acting gig goes, Guy seems pretty happy putting on scrubs. "Working with kids honestly," Guy shared when asked about his favorite part of the job. "I’m the pediatrician so most of my scenes are with kids and I love it."

We love it too! Watch Guy on Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

