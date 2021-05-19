'Chicago Med' Could Be Saying Goodbye to Several Cast Members After Season 6

We learned midway through the sixth season that two original cast members would, unfortunately, be leaving Chicago Med. Torrey DeVitto , who plays Dr. Natalie Manning, will be an extremely tragic exit. She’s basically the heart of the show, and her new love triangle between Dr. Halstead and now-boyfriend Dr. Marcel still feels unsatisfying.

Chicago Med viewers believe her exit could be tied to her recent plotline of stealing meds that she thought would cure her mom. Whether she leaves due to getting fired for her fraud and theft, or if something happens to her mom that draws her away from the hospital, we know for sure we’re saying goodbye to Dr. Manning.

The good news, though, is that Torrey will be starring in an upcoming indie film titled Skelly, which looks insanely good.