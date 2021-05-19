'Chicago Med' Could Be Saying Goodbye to Several Cast Members After Season 6

'Chicago Med' Could Be Saying Goodbye to Several Cast Members After Season 6By Jamie Lerner
May. 19 2021, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of NBC's Chicago Med.
The One Chicago trio has been one of the most successful for NBC, with all three shows currently having at least two more seasons coming. Chicago Med, the newest of the trio, is set to return for Season 7 after tying up some loose ends at the end of Season 6. But, this season’s finale will bring some unfortunate exits.
Whether it’s due to contract disputes or other priorities, multiple original cast members are leaving Chicago Med in 2021. Not only that, but the storyline seems to be setting up the exit of another recurring character as well. So who is leaving Chicago Med in 2021? We have some answers.
Two original cast members will definitely be leaving 'Chicago Med' in 2021.
We learned midway through the sixth season that two original cast members would, unfortunately, be leaving Chicago Med. Torrey DeVitto, who plays Dr. Natalie Manning, will be an extremely tragic exit. She’s basically the heart of the show, and her new love triangle between Dr. Halstead and now-boyfriend Dr. Marcel still feels unsatisfying.
Chicago Med viewers believe her exit could be tied to her recent plotline of stealing meds that she thought would cure her mom. Whether she leaves due to getting fired for her fraud and theft, or if something happens to her mom that draws her away from the hospital, we know for sure we’re saying goodbye to Dr. Manning.
The good news, though, is that Torrey will be starring in an upcoming indie film titled Skelly, which looks insanely good.
The other original cast member leaving is Yaya DaCosta, a fan favorite who plays nurse April Sexton on Chicago Med. April was actually brought into Chicago Med as an ancillary to Chicago Fire’s Kelly Severide and has made appearances in all three One Chicago shows. Her storyline, however, has not yet hinted what will cause her exit from Chicago Med.
Yaya, like Torrey, is looking onto bigger and better things, while still grateful for her time on Chicago Med. Yaya will be starring in a new Lee Daniels series called Our Kind of People, which will be a “soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, per Deadline.
It’s possible that Steven Weber could be leaving 'Chicago Med' as well.
Steven Weber was brought on as a recurring character for Season 6 of Chicago Med as Dr. Dean Archer. However, throughout his tenure at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, he continues to butt heads with his mentee-turned-boss Dr. Ethan Choi. As the season progresses, we see Dr. Archer make increasingly reckless decisions.
In “A Red Pill, a Blue Pill,” Dr. Archer not only goes against the direction of Dr. Choi, but he purposefully puts a patient in harm’s way just to prove a point. He physically hits their patient, Neil, who believes they are living in a simulation.
When Dr. Choi recommends that Dr. Archer look for help for his wartime PTSD, Dr. Archer refuses. Could this be setting up Steven Weber’s exit after only one season?
It’s definitely possible. It’s very normal for recurring characters, especially well-known actors like Steven Weber, to only sign one-season contracts.
Is Dr. Will Halstead on his way out, too?
According to the promo for the Season 6 finale, although we know that Natalie is leaving, she may take Will with her. It appears that, after Dr. Manning stole drugs from Dr. Halstead's trial, he's the one taking the blame. The season finale will see him get fired over what happened, but is that really the end for the character?
Actor Nick Gehlfuss has not given any indication that he's planning on leaving the show. Moreover, knowing that Dr. Manning is definitely leaving, it seems unlikely that Dr. Halstead will also be permanently fired due to her transgressions.
We’ll just have to tune in when Season 7 is back on the air to find out the truth!
The Season 6 finale of Chicago Med airs May 26 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.