This Main Character on 'Chicago Med' Could Be the Next to Leave (SPOILERS)

If you've been keeping score with Chicago Med , you know that a lot has happened already on Season 6 and we're only six episodes in! With our favorite medical staff now in the midst of the pandemic like the rest of us, their already-stressed lives have gotten even more intense. Dr. Will Halstead , in particular, is seemingly at a crossroads, which leaves fans wondering if he's leaving the show.

Clues from prior episodes might hint at Will Halstead's future on 'Chicago Med.'

The first two episodes of Season 6 were rough for Will. Shortly after learning Hannah had relapsed on drugs, they break up. As if to add insult to injury, in the very next episode, Will is passed over for a promotion that was within his reach... had he even been considered. All of this bad news builds and Will begins taking his frustration out on others around him.

While Will's big decision is yet to come, he's put himself on a new path at the emergency department. As of Episode 6, titled, Don't Want To Face This Now (appropriate, perhaps?), Will considers a career decision that could alter his fate with Chicago Med. Currently, he has decided to assist with the medical trial for Dr. Sabeena Virani, but it's clear, thanks to a preview released Feb. 17, 2021, that in the upcoming episode, not all clinical trials go as smoothly as hoped.

Actor Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, has not mentioned leaving the show, so it is safe to say that perhaps we haven't seen the end of Will Halstead. In fact, despite the seemingly revolving door of romantic interests for Will, he might be jumping into another relationship soon. After Nina, Natalie, and most recently Hannah, it is clear that Will has no qualms jumping into workplace romances.