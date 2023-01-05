Paging Dr. Grace Song to 'Chicago Med' — What Do We Know About the New Physician?

But before she was caught in the web of the Spider-Man s--t show, T.V.'s breakout role was playing Prudence in the 2007 bizarre Beatles musical romantic drama Across the Universe alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Jim Sturgess. This movie did not do well. You could say it sank like a Yellow Submarine.

T.V. has mostly bounced around from recurring roles and bit parts, but hopefully this time she'll be able to stay awhile because it's been a Hard Day's Night.