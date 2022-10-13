Things Are About to Get Richer on 'Chicago Med' With the Arrival of a Wealthy Mystery Man

Fans of Chicago Med are still reeling from the news that Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, is leaving the series in the middle of Season 8. There's little to comfort viewers from the loss of an actor who has been with the show since its earliest days. The only thing that can bring some semblance of comfort is the thought of interesting guest stars as an ideal distraction.

Chicago Med is about to introduce Jack Dayton (portrayed by Sasha Roiz). But who exactly is Jack Dayton on Chicago Med, and what do we know about the actor who plays him?