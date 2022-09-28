'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Is Facing Her Challenges Head On

Despite all the challenges she has had to face, Marlyne looked to Chicago Med for support and comfort. After her character, Maggie, went through similar challenges, Marlyne knew she had to share her experience of getting sick with her castmates and fans. She shared:

“I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a responsibility to tell my story. When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media. They brought me courage, and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me."