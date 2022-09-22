Is April Back on ‘Chicago Med’? Why Did Actress Yaya DaCosta Leave in the First Place?

“I saw your dad's obituary. I would've come to the service, but I wasn't sure ... I mean, I didn't want it to be awkward,” she tells Ethan in the episode, per Entertainment Tonight.

Ethan then blatantly asks April if she’s back in Chicago for good. April replies that she did move back to the Windy City after completing her program. The exes also confirm that neither of them is married. We smell a blossoming romance in the air!

Per Variety, Yaya has rejoined the cast in a recurring role, and her character will appear in several Chicago Med episodes this season.