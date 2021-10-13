Is 'Our Kind of People' Star Morris Chestnut a Sigma, Que, or a Nupe? Details on the Actor's Greek Affiliation

The series premiere of the star-studded Fox drama Our Kind of People aired on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and introduced us to the Franklin family in Oaks Bluff, Mass. Along with Leah, the family heir, and her daughter, Lauren, viewers also met Leah’s husband, Raymond DuPont, and her father, the family patriarch, Teddy Franklin.

Although the men in Leah’s life are at odds, they also have a lot in common. Along with their mutual disgust for one another, they are both members of the Divine 9. Early in the season, it was revealed that Teddy ( played by Joe Morton) and Raymond (played by Morris Chestnut) pledged two different Greek organizations in college, which only adds fuel to their ongoing feud.

But is Morris Chestnut a member of a fraternity in real life? The answer might surprise you.