'Our Kind of People's' Yaya Dacosta's Parents Worked in Education

Most parents would agree that education is of the utmost importance. For Yaya’s Brazilian and Nigerian parents, Orundun Dacosta Johnson and Carl Awolowo Johnson, that sentiment was a no-brainer as they both worked in the education field.

In an Aug. 2018 interview with New York Family, Yaya explained that her parents wanted her and her three siblings to have the freedom to grow up and get an education without living in caution.