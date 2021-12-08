Natalie Had Some Big Romances During Her Time on 'Chicago Med'

Natalie leaves Gaffney Chicago Medical Center after a few failed relationships. So as much as fans hoped she and Will were endgame, by the time she leaves the show, Natalie is single. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, because she leaves to be with family.

She steals medicinal drugs for her dying mother, which results in her termination. But before she leaves, Will tells her to keep in touch and promises to find her eventually.