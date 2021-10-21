Dr. Blake Left a Lasting Impression on 'Chicago Med' Fans — Who Is the Actress Behind the Role?

It's nothing new for actors to come and go on shows like Chicago Med . But when new characters pop in, even for a few episodes, it still creates a flurry of interest among viewers. That's what happened when Dr. Blake was introduced in Season 7. And now, fans are curious about who plays Dr. Blake on Chicago Med.

On the show, Dr. Blake is a no-nonsense emergency room surgeon. She can hold her own and it's clear from the start that she has a strong personality. She forces her way into saving a patient, who is also her daughter, much to Crockett's annoyance, as he was supposed to be in charge of the patient.

It leads to the two butting heads, but it also allows Dr. Blake to stand out right away.