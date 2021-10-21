Dr. Blake Left a Lasting Impression on 'Chicago Med' Fans — Who Is the Actress Behind the Role?By Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 21 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
It's nothing new for actors to come and go on shows like Chicago Med. But when new characters pop in, even for a few episodes, it still creates a flurry of interest among viewers. That's what happened when Dr. Blake was introduced in Season 7. And now, fans are curious about who plays Dr. Blake on Chicago Med.
On the show, Dr. Blake is a no-nonsense emergency room surgeon. She can hold her own and it's clear from the start that she has a strong personality. She forces her way into saving a patient, who is also her daughter, much to Crockett's annoyance, as he was supposed to be in charge of the patient.
It leads to the two butting heads, but it also allows Dr. Blake to stand out right away.
Who plays Dr. Blake on 'Chicago Med'?
Dr. Blake might be a tough cookie with a hard exterior, but the actress who plays her, Sarah Rafferty, seems to be different from her character. Her Instagram is full of uplifting posts and inspirational photos. And you might recognize her from another medical drama.
Before Chicago Med came knocking, Sarah was in a few episodes of Grey's Anatomy. But even before that, she played Donna Paulsen in Suits. You might know her best from the latter, but Sarah was also in the short-lived Syfy series Tremors (on which she played a doctor).
And she was in the 2020 thriller Browse. After her Chicago Med debut, some fans are hopeful she's here to stay.
How many episodes of 'Chicago Med' is Dr. Blake in?
Sarah's IMDb lists just one episode of Chicago Med. But sometimes, even if there are plans for an actor to appear in more than one episode, IMDb isn't updated right away. And Chicago Med fans are certainly curious about Sarah as Dr. Blake. Anyone who can keep Crockett on his toes is kind of a winner.
Unfortunately, though, the idea of Dr. Blake remaining on Chicago Med doesn't look very promising. No one attached to the show has announced that Sarah is a permanent member of the cast. And there hasn't been any official word about whether Dr. Blake will be in any other episodes. There's always the future, however, especially if Crockett needs to be put in his place again.
There are a lot of 'Chicago Med' guest stars in 2021.
Sarah is among many guest stars in Chicago Med in 2021. Steven Weber was brought in for a recurring role as Dr. Archer, and Jane the Virgin's Michael Rady plays Dr. Cooper in Season 7. Sarah Rafferty is in good company as a Chicago Med guest star in 2021. She just probably won't be in it for the long haul.
Watch Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.