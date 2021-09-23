A New Face in 'Chicago Med' Is Already Making Heads Turn and Hearts (Literally) Throb

In the premiere episode, when Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) miraculously getting his job back is the main plot point, he can’t do so without some strings attached. One of those strings happens to be Dr. Matt Cooper; Dr. Cooper is a newcomer to the ED who actually knew Will before coming aboard. So, as part of his conditions for getting rehired, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) asks Will to spy on his new co-worker.

Will obviously doesn’t want to, but Goodwin needs someone that Cooper trusts to get the intel on him. Apparently, Goodwin is convinced that Cooper could be promoting bad quality monitors to his patients so that he can profit off of the Vasic Labs monitors.

And because Will has something to prove and knew Cooper beforehand — in fact, Cooper actually dated Will’s cousin at one point — he has to be the guy to rat out Cooper if he is dealing dirty.