Does Kim Burgess Die in 'Chicago P.D.'? A Dangerous Situation Has Fans on Edge

When it comes to long-running TV dramas, among fans' top worries is whether or not writers plan on killing off their favorite characters. And by the end of the penultimate episode of Season 8 of Chicago P.D. , viewers feared the worst for Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). But does she die?

Season 8 Episode 15 of Chicago P.D. ("The Right Thing") saw Kim Burgess get knocked out right at the end — leaving viewers wondering what happened to her and if she ultimately makes it out of the scary situation alive.

A sneak peek of the Season 8 finale of 'Chicago P.D.' shows Kim Burgess in a bad situation.

The synopsis for the Season 8 finale — which is titled "The Other Side" — is as follows: "Voight and the team muster all their expertise to bring down a deadly crime ring. Burgess finds herself in a dangerous situation."

In the promo for this season's finale, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) declares, "We are going to hit every house. We are going to chase every lead. We are not going to stop until we find her." It definitely sounds like members of the Chicago P.D. are doing everything they can to locate and rescue Officer Burgess. But will it be enough?

Source: TV Promos/YouTube

In an exclusive clip from the Season 8 finale, which was shared exclusively with E! Online, Officer Kim Burgess wakes up handcuffed and with a head wound in the backseat of a car. Her kidnapper, Kent Darby, then proceeds to drag her out of the vehicle and toward an abandoned building. "Kent, I'm telling you we can work this out, OK?" Kim tells him. "Listen to me. Listen to me. I know you didn't kill those girls."

After Kent brutally pushes her to the ground, Officer Burgess continues, "Kent, I know you didn't kill those girls or Darrell. That was your boss. That was Roy." She adds, "We can make this all fine. Just fine, but ..." But before Kim can finish her sentence, Kent grabs for something in his jacket, and Kim lunges at him. Although she kicks him a few times in the groin and tries to strangle him, he ends up knocking her to the ground, punching, and kicking her.

So yeah. Things aren't looking fantastic for Officer Kim Burgess going into the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. But considering the lack of reports that Marina Squerciati is leaving the show, we're optimistic Kim will make it out alive and onto our TV screens again in Season 9.

