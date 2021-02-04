Tracy Spiridakos Keeps Much of Her Love Life Private

Tracy Spiridakos Keeps Much of Her Love Life PrivateBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 3 2021, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Canadian actress Tracy Spiridakos has had a successful string of roles in television and movies over the years, with parts in titles like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Revolution, Majority Rules!, and Bates Motel.
Most recently, you'll probably recognize Tracy as Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D., a role fans were briefly worried she was leaving after its eighth season.
But fear not, because Tracy has confirmed she will remain on the show in the coming season (after making a brief crossover to FBI).
The actress has been very good at balancing her busy work schedule, but what about her personal life? Some of Tracy's fans are wondering if she's married, and if so, who is her husband?
Is Tracy Spiridakos married?
The 32-year-old actress has been working in the industry since 2009, and her path has crossed with many potential love interests in that time. That being said, though, Tracy is not currently married, nor does it appear that she is in a relationship with anyone.
On her social media channels, Tracy remains very private about her personal life, and if she is currently seeing someone, she has chosen not to share it with her followers. Most of her posts are about the shows she's working on.
That being said, if someone important comes into her life in the future, we hope she'll share the news with her caring followers, but she has a right to keep her love life private if she wants to.
Tracy was previously engaged to Jon Cor.
In 2012, Tracy revealed she and her then-boyfriend Jon Cor were engaged. She met the Canadian actor while on the set of The Boy She Met Online a couple of years prior, which sparked their romance. They went on to star together in some other works, including the television series Being Human.
They dated for two years before Jon popped the question, with the proposal supposedly happening in December 2012.
But it seems as though their relationship was not meant to last. Some time after the engagement, it was announced that Jon and Tracy had called it off, ending their years-long relationship.
It's unclear why the pair decided to end things, though many were disappointed to know they wouldn't make it down the aisle. Their engagement lasted for about a year, as she was reportedly spotted in March 2013 still wearing her ring.
Neither party has publicly discussed their relationship or their reasons for breaking it off.
Since their split, Jon has gone on to star in many Hallmark and made-for-TV movies, making a name for himself in the industry. At this time, he also is not seeing anyone publicly.
Who are Tracy's exes?
As Tracy has kept much of her love life private, there is not any information on who else she has dated. It appears that her relationship with Jon was her only public one, and all others before and after him have been kept private.
Chicago P.D. airs at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesdays on NBC.