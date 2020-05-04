Martina McBride Met Her Husband Before She Was Famous

The pair has been together for decades, marrying before Martina was signed to a label. Now, the couple has grown to a family of five.

Country superstar Martina McBride has had a long career in music, but her love story dates back even further. The "This One's for the Girls" singer has been married to her husband, John McBride , since the early stages of her music career.

How did Martina and John McBride meet?

John and Martina's love story begins before Martina was a country superstar. In 1987 (yes, we're talking over three decades of love here), the pair met when Martina was in a rapidly deteriorating band when she rented a space for the group to practice from John. At the time, her name was Martina Schiff. She says the band was frustrating her, refusing to rehearse and putting her in a tight spot.

Source: Getty Images

"Here I was, crying on his shoulder about my band not coming together, and I thought, 'I'm in love with this guy. This is crazy,'" she recounted to People in 1998 Even John said it felt like fate. The pair wed only a year after meeting, and their marriage was one of the factors in Martina's big break into the industry.

John was a sound engineer at the time they met, and only two years after their wedding, they moved to Nashville, Tenn. in search of better careers in the industry. Once John got a job working for Garth Brooks, Martina worked the merch table so she could tour with him.

Source: Getty Images

Building their careers together is what made their connection so strong – and what eventually awarded Martina her big break. According to Country Living, it was John who passed her demo onto someone at RCA records, leading to her eventual signing with the company.

"The fact that we've been able to experience this career together has enabled us to grow together," she said, according to the outlet. "If I was to be off traveling and doing all of these exciting things and he wasn't able to share that with me, that would be hard for both of us. I think that it's really important that we've been able to do this together."