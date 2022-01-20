Meet Carmela Zumbado, the Actress Playing Anna Avalos on 'Chicago P.D.'

Fans of Chicago P.D. recently got to meet a new addition to the One Chicago universe. Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) first began to work with Hank Voight in Season 9, Episode 7, and it looks like we'll be seeing more of the C.I. this season.

We were first introduced to Anna when she offered to help Voight investigate the drug ring Los Temidos, saying that she was sleeping with one of its members, Luis Cortes, and could plant drugs on him to get him arrested. Her motivation was that Luis had ordered the death of her brother, and while it was unclear whether Anna and Voight would get along, they ultimately bonded by the end of Episode 7.