Voight Doesn't Have Many Friends Left on 'Chicago P.D.'

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. has put Voight through the wringer. While Upton has the most inner turmoil for murdering a wanted fugitive and agreeing to cover up the crime with Voight, he is dealing with his own demons as a result of the incident.

And it not only tarnished his relationship with Upton, but now his bond with Halstead too. Luckily, he has gotten closer to confidential informant Anna. And now viewers want to know just how close they get.