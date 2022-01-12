Atwater May Finally Come Clean to Celeste on 'Chicago P.D.'

When it comes to love, Chicago P.D.'s Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) hasn't been very lucky. His first love interest on the show landed herself in jail, and since then, he hasn't really gotten an opportunity to further explore his dating life.

That is, until Season 9, when he met teacher Celeste (played by Amanda Payton). Celeste spends her spare time painting, making political and activist pieces. Atwater continued to see her to get details on a case, but are they still together now?