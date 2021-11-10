Will Kevin Atwater Ever Come Clean to His New Girlfriend Celeste on 'Chicago P.D.'?

In the episode of Chicago P.D . that aired on Oct. 20, fans were introduced to a new character who ends up being a new love interest for Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) . It’s been more than three seasons since viewers have seen Kevin with a companion, and this time around, the series will be digging a bit deeper into their relationship. Kevin meets Celeste (Amanda Payton) at a local bar, and they go home together.

The next morning as they converse, the two learn more about each other. Celeste is an art teacher and social activist who works with inner-city teenagers. Kevin adds in tidbits here and there about himself but never mentions his profession. Does she know he's a cop?

Does Kevin Atwater's new girlfriend Celeste know he is a cop on 'Chicago P.D.'?

Celeste does not know that Kevin is a cop. He does not tell her because he fears she will react badly. As his team investigates a fatal drive-by-shooting, he discovers that his new lady works with one of the at-risk teens who's one of the suspects.

Since she has no clue that he's a cop and Kevin doesn't want to blow his cover, he has Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) question Celeste down at the precinct. Officer Atwater even agrees to wear a wire and try to get more information out of Celeste. Not the best start to his new romantic relationship!

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with TVLine ahead of the Season 9 premiere of Chicago P.D., showrunner Rich Eid confirms that LaRoyce’s character will have a girlfriend. He revealed, "He meets a dynamic young woman, and their bond is fun and really unique."

He continued, "For Atwater, it’s a welcome, needed respite. It also becomes this safe space for the pair to be their true selves. But of course, things will be complicated, as any relationship on this show tends to be. It’ll be a great ride for his character.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

Celeste holds herself responsible for the death of a character involved in the shooting, and during their rather emotional discussion, he almost tells her the truth about being a police officer, but she cuts him off before he spills his big secret. TVLine asked LaRoyce if his character planned on telling her the truth, and he said, "He went in thinking, 'I gotta let her know,' and it becomes easier not to. For both of them, it becomes easier for them to just find the safest space they can with each other."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "Home isn't just where the heart is, but where you feel the safest, and in that moment, Atwater decides to choose safety over the secret. They do their best with it from there."