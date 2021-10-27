Voight's Luck Could Soon Run out on 'Chicago P.D.'

Viewers first met Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in Chicago Fire, where he butted heads with Lieutenant Casey (Jesse Spencer), who wanted to bring charges on Voight's son for a drunk driving accident that resulted in the other driver being paralyzed. Perhaps it was the first clue that Voight sometimes sees himself as above the law.

Now, he has done the same thing in Chicago P.D. And his role in covering up a murder has caused fans to wonder if Voight is leaving Chicago P.D.