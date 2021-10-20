'Chicago P.D.' Fans Are Worried About Jesse Lee Soffer's Future on the Show

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Chicago P.D.

Another day, another concern about a Chicago P.D. character leaving the show for good. To be fair, everything that Jay Halstead is going through in Season 9 gives him every right to dip out and leave everything behind. But is Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Halstead, actually leaving Chicago P.D.? Fans are legit worried.