Voight's Team Is Crumbling on 'Chicago P.D.' and It’s All His Fault

Ever since Voight covered up a murder for Upton, things have been rough for everyone on Chicago P.D. Now, in the Nov. 3, 2021, episode, Voight might find someone to talk to about his problems when he befriends a confidential informant, Anna Avalos. But who is the mysterious CI, and could her and Voight's relationship have negative ramifications?

Chicago P.D. fans saw Upton kill a wanted murderer, Roy, at the end of Season 8. Instead of reporting what happened, Voight burned the body and he and Upton have kept the secret between the two of them, as well as Upton's fiancé Halstead.

But the secret is slowly tearing Upton apart. And because the rest of the team still believes the fugitive is out there, they are on a search for a man they'll never find.