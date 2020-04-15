Hailey Upton Won't Be Back on 'Chicago P.D.' Until the Season 8 Premiere

A recent episode of Chicago P.D. saw Hailey Upton receive an unlikely form of punishment — a few weeks spent in New York as part of an FBI investigation against illegal drug trafficking.

Although Upton enjoyed enormous success — she even became friends with the notoriously grumpy O.A. (Zeeko Zaki) — some fans are now worried that she may never return to Chicago. So, is Upton off Chicago P.D.? Will she be back for Season 8?