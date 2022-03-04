Makayla Was Kidnapped on 'Chicago P.D.'! — Who Could Have Taken Her?By Toni Sutton
Mar. 3 2022, Published 9:55 p.m. ET
In Season 8, Episode 3 of Chicago P.D., audiences were introduced to Makayla Ward (Ramona Edith Williams) when officers Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek find her in the middle of the street after witnessing her entire family get murdered. Instantly, Burgess bonds with the little girl, who stays with Kim as authorities searched for a living relative. At the end of the episode, Makayla gets sent to live with her cousin Kathy, though we later learn this is temporary.
Two episodes later, Burgess finds out that Makayla has landed in a group home and decides to adopt the little girl. Unfortunately, their happy home comes to a screeching halt when Makayla's uncle seeks legal custody of her in Season 9.
Though Burgess seems to have her work cut out for her in court — after all, Theo Morrison, the uncle in question, is a blood relative with financial security and a stable job — Burgess is ultimately awarded custody. However, when she and Adam return home, they find the babysitter had been brutally assaulted and Makayla is nowhere to be found. Who could have taken her?
Who took Kim Burgess's adopted daughter, Makayla, on 'Chicago P.D.'?
Poor Kim Burgess truly can't catch a break. Just when everything is looking up for her and her family, she goes from absolute joy to utter devastation when she realizes that Makayla is gone. When it comes to the question of who took the little girl, of course, the uncle seems like the obvious choice. But is it too obvious? Maybe... maybe not.
Even though Theo appears to be a good guy, he does have a past. He told the court that he wasn't a criminal like Makayla's father, his brother, who's serving a life sentence for the murder of her mother, uncle, and grandmother. While Theo did spend some time in jail years ago, he's since turned his life around and has managed to make good.
Still... there's just something that seems a bit off about him.
For instance, who goes to a little girl's school and passes stickers through a gate without making it known who he really is? That is sketchy to say the least. It wasn't until later that Kim and Adam found out that a man Makayla referred to as "her friend Teddy" was visiting her in the schoolyard — and that he was actually her uncle fighting for custody. This kind of behavior makes us think that kidnapping isn't exactly beyond him. It's very possible that Theo was upset with the outcome of the case and decided to take matters into his own hands.
But if it wasn't Uncle Theo, maybe his brother got one of his people, or someone who also has it out for Burgess, to do the dirty work to nabbing his daughter. Regardless of who took Makayla, we just hope that she's found alive. Both she and Burgess have been through more than enough and they each deserve a happy ending.
Who do you think kidnapped Makayla? All will be revealed in new episodes of Chicago P.D., airing on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.