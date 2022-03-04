Two episodes later, Burgess finds out that Makayla has landed in a group home and decides to adopt the little girl. Unfortunately, their happy home comes to a screeching halt when Makayla's uncle seeks legal custody of her in Season 9.

Though Burgess seems to have her work cut out for her in court — after all, Theo Morrison, the uncle in question, is a blood relative with financial security and a stable job — Burgess is ultimately awarded custody. However, when she and Adam return home, they find the babysitter had been brutally assaulted and Makayla is nowhere to be found. Who could have taken her?