Dr. Ethan Choi Is Not in a Good Place in the 'Chicago Med' Season 6 Finale — What to Know

We already know that many key characters on Chicago Med will likely be making their exit this season. It's been confirmed that Torrey DeVitto, who portrays Dr. Natalie Manning, will be leaving the show; Dr. Natalie has been stealing medication for her mom and this will get her in major trouble. We also know that Yaya DaCosta , who plays April Sexton, is also leaving — we just don't know why or how yet.

And it's also very possible that Steven Weber is on his way out, too. Speaking of Steven, will his colleague Dr. Ethan Choi make it out alive this season, or will we be saying goodbye to him as well?

Per Deadline , Yaya is looking to move on from Chicago Med, and will be in a new series titled Our Kind of People, a "soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement."

Does Ethan Choi die in 'Chicago Med'?

As of now, we don't know if Dr. Ethan Choi will die on Chicago Med, but the trailer for next week's season finale, "I Will Come to Save You," shows the doctor getting shot, and he's not in a good spot. "Every minute we delay surgery puts Dr. Choi at risk," Steven says, frantically, trying to urge the other doctors to help save him. The last we see him in the promo for the next episode, he's under the operating table.

Speaking with TV and storytelling experience in mind, it's not very common that episode promos give away a major death. The promo wants us to believe Dr. Choi will die, but that might not be the case. He clearly didn't die on impact of the gun shot (via a disgruntled former patient), and given that two other major characters are leaving (possibly three), would Chicago Med really kill off Dr. Choi? It seems unlikely!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

Also, this could mean anything (such as a flashback), but IMDb does show Brian Tee (who plays Dr. Choi) in the first episode of Season 7 of Chicago Med. We know virtually nothing about Season 7, but it's a good sign nonetheless that Brian is already credited in the first season. (Unless it shows him dying or we get an insanely sad flashback.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: IMDb

Additionally, Brian hasn't hinted to his character's departure whatsoever, and he's currently not involved in any other series or films, according to his IMDb page. Just more signs that Dr. Choi will survive his bullet wound and we'll see him safe and sound in Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Sorry, but, we can't let this Chicago Med fan favorite go. "Dr Choi on Chicago Med is the reason I’m binge watching it right now," one person tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr Choi on Chicago Med is the reason I’m binge watching it right now 😍 #chicagomed #drchoi pic.twitter.com/TRiXtwCu7n — chelsyholland (@chelsyholland1) May 18, 2021

"I honestly love Dr. Choi from Chicago MED," another fan admitted. Same, same.

Article continues below advertisement

I honestly love Dr. Choi from Chicago MED @brian_tee — Emily Cluff (@barflipper12) October 14, 2016