Vanessa Taylor Has an Interesting Connection to [SPOILER] on 'Chicago Med'

It's been a rocky season for the doctors on Chicago Med. While the physicians have been trying to juggle everything happening in their hospital due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as everything in their personal life, the cast isn't in the clear just yet.

A couple of the show's regulars are already set to leave by the end of Season 6 — but it looks as though they'll be replaced with some fresh faces. Vanessa Taylor is a new character introduced this season — but who is she?