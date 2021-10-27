Ethan's Return to 'Chicago Med' Is Finally Happening

When a main character is shot in a TV show, it's hard not to assume the worst. But shows like Game of Thrones, which are unafraid to kill off main characters in any episode, have conditioned us to worry for characters with even the thickest plot armor.

Luckily, those fans who worried Ethan would never return to Chicago Med will be proven wrong. Executive producer Diane Frolov told TVLine that Ethan has a long road ahead of him once he makes his return.