Dr. Dylan Scott Was Nearly Killed Off of 'Chicago Med,' but Fans Are Hopeful for His Return
In the One Chicago trifecta, Chicago Med is the favorite among doctor-themed drama lovers. Naturally, between unsolvable cases, complicated doctor relationships, patients’ lives, and a high propensity for disaster thanks to the One Chicago universe, fans are never short of questions. After a very eventful Season 7 finale, fans are worried that Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) could be leaving the series.
The One Chicago franchise doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to character longevity — at the end of Season 6, longtime Chicago Med actors Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta decided to leave the franchise. And last season, although introduced as a series regular, Kristen Hager left after just a few episodes. So is Dylan leaving Chicago Med in Season 8?
Dylan isn’t leaving ‘Chicago Med’ and may actually grow in importance.
Although Guy only joined the Chicago Med cast in Season 7, he’s quickly become one of the most significant characters (and doctors) on the show. He was even promoted from recurring character to series regular for Season 8, so it’s very unlikely that anything dire will happen to Dylan, especially after what he dealt with in the Season 7 finale.
Basically, because of Dylan’s background as a police officer, he’s often led to some dangerous situations. In the finale, he and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) get trapped in a burning building after Dylan tries to hide cop Jo after her cover was blown. Dylan shoots Jo’s attempted killer, but then, all four of them get trapped in the building. While this is a major cliffhanger, Dylan and Halstead are two of the show’s male leads, so killing them off in one fell swoop would be unheard of.
Not only that, but thanks to some production photos and Season 8 teaser trailers, it’s clear that Dylan and Halstead will somehow escape the burning building. We don’t know, however, how they get out and if they get out totally unharmed. On the bright side, this could mean more opportunity for crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.
Guy Lockard hasn't made any statements about potentially leaving ‘Chicago Med.’
Typically, if a major character is leaving a show, they’d likely make some sort of statement. But neither showrunner Andrea Newman nor Guy has given any hint that he’s leaving the show. In fact, he posted a preview of Chicago Med’s eighth season just two weeks before the premiere to get his fans and the audience hyped.
However, none of the One Chicago shows are guaranteed a ninth season, so depending on the show’s future, it’s possible that any and all of the characters could be leaving this season, Dylan included.
Chicago Med premieres its eighth season tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.