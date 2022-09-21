Kyle Sheffield Makes a Reappearance on Tonight's 'Chicago Fire' — Here's a Character Refresher

According to an exclusive report for Entertainment Tonight, the season premiere picks up right where Season 10 left off, with newlyweds Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) greeted by a mysterious figure during their honeymoon.

It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for the Firehouse 51 crew, and tonight's premiere features all hands on deck. That includes Kyle Sheffield returning to shake things up. Here's a refresher on this recurring character.