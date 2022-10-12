Brian Tee May Be Leaving 'Chicago Med,' but He'll Be Returning in a Different Role

Dr. Ethan Choi, played by actor Brian Tee, was never one to wear his heart on his scrubs until a situation finally got to him. It's impossible to forget how he broke down in April's (Yaya DaCosta) arms in Season 3 after a mass shooting triggered his post-war PTSD. He's both respected and chastised for his militant following of protocol, which has served him well and gotten him in trouble.

Sadly, actor Brian Tee recently announced he was exiting Chicago Med after less than 8 seasons. Why is he leaving?